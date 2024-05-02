DeMbare raid fowl run…Feathers to fly as Chicken Inn host Dynamos

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN head coach Joey Antipas reckons they have a game on their hands as they are set to entertain Harare giants Dynamos in a potentially nail-biting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 fixture scheduled for Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Chicken Inn, who had registered three wins on the bounce, are smarting from a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Yadah Stars last weekend.

On the other hand, DeMbare played a two-all draw against the league’s reigning champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Gamecocks, who have posted four wins, three draws and two defeats are number four on the log with 15 points from a possible 27 which puts them on a 56 percent success rate.

DeMbare are perched on position 11 with 10 points from 27 which translates to a wanting 37 percent success rate.

However, the Glamour Boys await the judgement of their abandoned match against new boys Chegutu Pirates which was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision.

Dynamos had been awarded a goal by the referee in additional time to go one-nil up.

“We have been trying to recover from the defeat we suffered from Yadah. While we are still in pain, we have been preparing well for Dynamos who are a very good side, a difficult side to play against. We will need to push our levels higher up.

“Dynamos had a slow start in the league but Dynamos will always be Dynamos. We have a good game on our hands, it’s a challenging situation and hopefully, we will be able to rediscover our form that we had before we went to play against Yadah,” said Antipas.

Saturday’s game between Gamecocks and DeMbare will be their 23rd meeting in the local league.

Chicken Inn have managed to post seven wins (four home, three away) eight draws (four home, four away) and seven losses (three home, four away) against DeMbare.

Interestingly, the same statistics read for Dynamos against the Simbisa Brands-sponsored outfit.

However, the Harare giants have managed to score a total of 22 goals against Antipas’ men who have managed to find the back of the net 20 times against the blue half of the capital.

Under the guidance of Mangombe, Dynamos last year beat Chicken Inn 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium. In the reverse fixture, the Glamour Boys thumped the Gamecocks 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

In that game, Hebert Maruwa was in charge and had Mangombe as his assistant.

In 2022, Dynamos strongly won the game at Emagumeni on a 3-0 score line and Chicken Inn edged the former champions 1-0 in the capital.

In Week 10 matches set for Saturday, Greenfuel will invade Mandava Stadium for a date with FC Platinum. Bikita Minerals will welcome TelOne at Sakubva Stadium while Ngezi Platinum Stars lock horns with Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium.

ZPC Kariba will fight it out with resurgent Manica Diamonds at Nyamhunga Stadium.

On Sunday, log leaders Highlanders will meet newboys Arenel movers at Barbourfields Stadium while bruised CAPS United welcome Hwange at Rufaro Stadium.

Chegutu Pirates and Simba Bhora will clash at Baobab Stadium.

Matchday 10 fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v TelOne (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Chicken Inn v

Dynamos (Barbourfields), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Fc Platinum v Greenfuel (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga).

Sunday

Chegutu Pirates v Simba Bhora (Baobab), Caps United v Hwange (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v Highlanders (Barbourfields)