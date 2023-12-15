DeMbare striker on Super Diski sides radar

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

DYNAMOS’ dreadlocked striker Emmanuel Paga has reportedly attracted the interest of South African topflight league sides Richards Bay and Polokwane City.

According to Mzansi’s online publication FarPost.co.za, Paga is set to seal a deal with either of the two during the forthcoming January transfer window period.

The Ghanaian (24), whose contract with the Glamour Boys, is expected to expire on December 31. It is a development that means the forward can leave the blue and white half of the capital on a free transfer.

The striker joined DeMbare two seasons ago after doing duty for Ghana’s Vision FC.

Last year, the player underwent an unsuccessful trial stint at Tanzania’s Azam FC together with his DeMbare teammate Shareck Nyahwa.

Paga and Nyahwa among others were central to the team’s 2023 impressive gloss that saw them finish the season in position three.

DeMbare played second fiddle to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds.

-@FungaiMuderere