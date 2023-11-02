Dembare stumble

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Manica Diamonds 1 – 0 Dynamos

DYNAMOS’ dream of a league and cup double suffered a huge dent when they succumbed to Manica Diamonds in a re-arranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match a Gibbo yesterday.

A first half free-kick by Brian Chikwenya was enough for Manica Diamonds to collect maximum points and give themselves hope of snatching the title from under Ngezi Platinum’s noses.

Manica Diamonds moved into second place, seven points behind the leaders while Dynamos dropped to third and eight points behind with five matches to go.

Ngezi Platinum now need nine points from a possible 15 to win the title, a target that might be reduced over the weekend if both Manica Diamonds and Dynamos drop points.

It was a balanced and entertaining affair for a good crowd in attendance and the visitors showed early intent with striker Eli Ilunga coming close in the 9th minute but his effort from an acute angle missed the target.

Moments later, Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Tedious Baye was quick to send the ball upfront and Binzi, who was in the best form despite not registering his name on the scoresheet, was brought down by Tanaka Shandirwa.

It seemed as if the foul took place inside the box but Bulawayo based referee Philan Ncube signalled for a direct freekick just outside the box much to the dissatisfaction of the Manica Diamonds technical bench.

However, Chikwenya took the freeckick with perfection as he curled his effort around the wall and Prince Tafiremutsa, who was badly positioned, was left stranded as the home side took the lead inside twelve minutes.

Dynamos quickly responded but were not clinical in front of goals as Shandirwa missed a sitter, pushing his effort wide when it was easier to score after Baye left his line before missing the ball in the 18th minute to give Shandirwa a chance to score unchallenged but the midfielder could not hit the open net.

It was an end to end affair as both sides took turns to miss and Gerald Bhero missed his side’s best chance of the first half in the 31st minute driving his effort straight on Tafiremutsa in a one on one situation after beating an offside trap by Dynamos who played a high line to counter the threat from Manica speedy forwards.

There was a lot of animation on the home side’s bench through the first half as they questioned several decisions by the man on the centre and Manica Diamonds coach was cautioned in the process as the home side went to the breather with a slender lead.

The second half was as entertaining as the first and it was the midfield battle between Gem Boys youngster Ask Rupande and Glamour Boys midfielder Issa Sadiki which kept the respective fans on the edge of their seats with some dazzling performances.

Sadiki came close to equalising for Dembare but his effort from close range was collected by Baye who was well positioned following a free kick just after the hour mark.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe made a triple tactical substitution introducing Emmanuel Paga, Emmanuel Ziocha and Elton Chikona as he tried a different approach with addition of pace and energy but Manica Diamonds responded well as they shut the door to preserve their lead.

It was the home side who almost doubled their lead but Tafiremutsa kept his side in the match denying what looked like a goal from Binzi who could not add to his 10 league goals for the season with eight minutes to play.

Mangombe was disappointed with the result and felt fatigue played a part for his team’s loss yesterday.

“It was a difficult game, we played ZPC Kariba, we played Caps United at the weekend and travelled for this game. I think fatigue contributed to the loss but the boys played very well save for failing to convert the few chances we created.

“Some of the decisions made by match officials are critical and cost the game. It’s a game of football and we have to accept it and move forward,” said Mangombe.

Manica Diamonds assistant coach Tafadzwa Mashiri was happy for the three points as they moved to second position.

“It can’t come sweeter than this, we have strengthened our position. When we started the season we said we wanted to collect as many points as possible and we are still in that track of collecting points and see what will happen at the end of the season,” said Mashiri.

Teams

Manica Diamonds: Tedious Baye, Lawrence Masibera, Brian Chikwenya, Kelvin Gwao, Trevor Mavhunga, Liberty Chakoroma, Ask Rupande (Jeffrey Takunda 93min), Bret Amidu (Talent Chamboko 57min), Michael Tapera, Gerald Bhero (Ralph Kawondera 57min), Fortune Binzi

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Wilmore Chimbetu, Kevin Moyo (Shadreck Nyahwa 67min), Eli Ilunga (Elton Chikona 61min), Frank Makarati, Junior Makunike, Arthur Musiiwa (Emmanuel Ziocha 61min), Donald Dzvinyai, Keith Madera (Emmanuel Paga 61min), Issa Sadiki, Tanaka Shandirwa (Tinashe Makanda 75min