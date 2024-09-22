  • Today Sun, 22 Sep 2024

DeMbare warms up

Online Reporter

DYNAMOS who are the home team started warming promptly at 1415 hours ahead of their clash with Orapa United in Francistown in a Confederation of African Football Confederations Cup second leg, of the final qualifying round. They carry a 1-0 lead

Comments