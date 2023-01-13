Dennis Tshuma death – family suspects foul play

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE late former Zifa Matabeleland North chairman Dennis Tshuma, who was found dead at his homestead in Kasibo Village in Hwange district on Tuesday, allegedly had a deep wound at the back of his head in what his family suspects to be a murder case.

His body was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post-mortem which was conducted yesterday but the findings are yet to be announced.

A source close to the family said there were strong suspicions that Tshuma, who was alone at his homestead, may have been killed.

The same source also said on the day he was found dead, he was supposed to visit Hwange Courts to finalise divorce from his estranged.

“Tshuma was found with a wound at the back of his head, we don’t have the postmortem results yet but his body was taken to Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo. The family now suspects foul play. Tentatively we expect to lay him to his final resting place on Sunday,” said the source.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said they will give an informed comment on the cause of death upon getting the postmortem results.

Insp Banda said Tshuma was found lying on the floor in his bedroom hut facing upwards, by a fellow villager, Mr Vumani Nyathi. The bedroom door, according to Insp Banda, was open.

“On 10 January 2023, at around 2100hrs, Dennis Tshuma aged 55, arrived at his homestead in Kasibo. He was coming from his shop in Hwange town and upon arrival had supper with his herdboy, called Misheck Sibindi before retiring to bed. On 11 January, at around 0700hrs, a man called Vumani Nyathi came to Tshuma’s homestead, intending to offer him transport to Hwange. Nyathi called Tshuma’s name several times with no response. He got close to Tshuma’s room and noted that the door was open and when he entered the room, he found Tshuma lying on the floor facing upwards. He went on to inform Tshuma’s sister, Ms Netsai Nkandu and a report was made to the police who attended the scene. The post-mortem results are still pending and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Banda. – @skhumoy2000.