Denzel settles, focuses on Chicken Inn

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MIDFIELDER Denzel Khumalo says he has put his “unpleasant” stay at FC Platinum behind him and is now fully focused on delivering for his new side Chicken Inn FC.

The 24-year-old was among new players unveiled by the Gamecocks at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Other players unveiled yesterday were Tawanda Zinaka from Bulawayo City, striker Brighton Ncube from the Mkhokheli Dube-owned Tshabalala-based Zebra Revolution, midfielder Richard Hachiro from Caps United and Malvin Hwata from Cranborne Bullets.

Khumalo, whose potential has never been fully realised, joined FC Platinum from Highlanders in 2019 after being lured to Zvishavane by his former coach at Bosso Pieter de Jongh.

However, De Jongh’s stay at the champions was short lived and he found himself being frozen out of the side by coach Norman Mapeza.

He was among a host of players whose contracts were not renewed by FC Platinum when the transfer window opened last month.

The talented yet controversial midfielder has always been on the Chicken Inn radar and it comes as no surprise that they quickly snapped him when he became available.

“The coach (Joey Antipas) has always shown interest in me even before l went to FC Platinum. After talking to him on my return from Platinum, l decided to join his side. As a player, you always want to play for a coach who believes in you,” said Khumalo.

He said life has to go on after his “sour” stay at FC Platinum.

“For me life goes on. I take what I went through at FC Platinum as a learning curve. I’m now here at Chicken Inn and I want to help the team in the best way I can. The fans can expect an even better me.”

The midfielder will be hoping to make his Gamecocks debut tomorrow when Chicken Inn host Tenax at Luveve Stadium.

Antipas said he was happy with the new additions to his side.

“The guys who have come in will give us a new dimension. We now have the ability to change formations and rotate systems because we have players that can adapt. The players are working hard and we are looking to get off to a perfect start,” he said.

Chicken Inn chairman Juta Tshuma urged the side to work towards becoming two-time champions.

“We trust we have assembled a good side that can stand the pressure of the season. This time we want to win the big one,” he said. – @innocentskizoe