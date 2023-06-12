Denzel Siamulela gets USA College athletics scholarship

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO based sprinter Denzel Siamulela has been accepted at South Plains College in the United States of America for an athletics scholarship.

He now needs financial assistance to the tune of US$2000 for the visa and air ticket.

The scholarship starts this August.

The 19-year-old Siamulela represented the country at the World Junior Athletics Championships held in Cali, Colombia last year. Zimbabwe fielded two athletes at the championships, the other being Panashe Nhenga.

Although both athletes could not progress past the heats in the 100m and 200m, respectively, a lot of positives were picked up from their experience.

Siamulela finished in fifth position in the men’s 200m heats with a time of 21.21 seconds.

He was part of Team Zimbabwe that participated in the African Senior Championships held in Mauritius in June last year.

He was part of the 4x100m relay team that won a bronze medal at the continental meet.

The team had Dickson Kamungeremu, Ngoni Makusha, Denzel Siamusialela and Tapiwa Makarawu came third in 39.81seconds to win a bronze medal.

Kenya emerged winners with a time of 39.28seconds. South Africa were second in 39.79seconds.

Siamulela recently won the 200m men’s final after finishing in 20.71 seconds at the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) inter-provincial championships held in Harare a fortnight ago.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika said:” This is a huge achievement for us as a province. Our hope now is that if we can manage to secure the funds to make sure he manages to go and pursue his dream.”

Meanwhile, the metropolitan board will soon open registration for their track and field event which is scheduled for next month.

Events on offer are 100m, 110m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, Four Minute Mile Challenge, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shotput and discuss.

