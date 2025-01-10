Depleted Simba Bhora replenish. . . new faces, new coach, new ambition

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DEFENDING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora have made a bold move by releasing 13 first-team players, including Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona, who has joined newcomers Scottland alongside goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Tichaona Chipunza, Tymon Machope and Vassili Kawe.

The mass exodus also includes experienced players, Partson Jaure, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Mvula, Perfect Chikwende, Valentine Musarurwa, Albert Manenji, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Onifade Obubaka, and Talent Chawapiwa.

To replenish their depleted squad, Simba Bhora secured the signatures of goalkeepers Tonderayi Mateyaunga from CAPS United and First Gandisani (Bikita Minerals), defenders Carlos Mavhurume (Ngezi Platinum Stars) and Kelvin Gwao, midfielder Liberty Chakaroma (Manica Diamonds), and striker Malvin Hwata (Chicken Inn). Additionally, Trevor Mavhunga, Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), and Never Tigere (Ngezi Platinum) have also joined the club.

According to Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine, the club remains calm and focused despite the significant squad overhaul.

He said they are confident in there ability to rebuild and compete at the highest level.

“We have parted ways with some of our top players, but we have also brought in some exciting new talent. We believe our new signings will help us maintain our competitive edge and make a strong impression in the Caf Champions League,” said Nyatsine.

“In football, there are numerous talented players waiting for an opportunity to showcase their skills. Our challenge is that we often focus on established stars, neglecting the young and unknown players eager to make a name for themselves.

“We have brought in a mix of experienced and new players, and I am confident they will seize the chance to prove themselves. Take Machope, for example, he was unknown before joining Simba Bhora, but he made an instant impact. It’s all about what the coach, technical team, and entire squad offer to help players showcase their talent,” he said.

Nyatsine is confident the team will excel despite losing several players.

The club has also appointed former Dynamos assistant coach Joel Luphahla as its new head coach, replacing Tonderai Ndiraya who joined Scottland.

Luphahla’s experience and expertise will be crucial in guiding Simba Bhora through their maiden Caf Champions League campaign.

“Coach Luphahla has a wealth of experience. He’s worked as an assistant coach and had a successful stint at Highlanders. With the support of the management, fans and the team, I believe he will make a significant impact next season.” — @innocentskizoe