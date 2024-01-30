Deputy Director in Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport Faces Fraud Charges Involving US$200 000

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

A DEPUTY director roads division in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development Mr Ernest Shenje (39) has been arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of fraud involving US$200 000.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Mr Shenje allegedly connived with one Levy Idana who is at large and other individuals who are yet to be accounted for, to forge an agreement of sale using an old title deed.

“The Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development embarked on a project to construct a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi roundabout. Government put in place a fund to compensate the property owners affected by this project,” wrote the NPA.

It said one of the properties affected belonged to one Geoffrey Bannister. When compensation was due to be paid for the property, Shenje allegedly connived with Idana.

“In so doing the accused persons intended to create the impression that the property had been sold to Idana and Idana was now the one due to be compensated. The fraudulent agreement of sale and the old title deed were submitted to the accused person who in turn fast-tracked the paperwork for payment of the compensation. Idana received US$100 000 on the 8th and another US$100 000 on the 28th of December 2023 from treasury,” reads the NPA statement.

As a result of the accused person’s alleged actions, the Ministry of Transport suffered an actual prejudice of US$200 000 and a potential prejudice of US$803 417.