Deputy Mayor bulldozes himself into an international trip

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council deputy mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube has “invited’ himself to be part of the local authority’s delegation to the 42nd Annual General Meeting and Symposium of Shelter Afrique in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting runs from 7 to 12 May.

Shelter Afrique is a Pan-African Finance institution whose vision is to contribute towards the development of urban infrastructure and housing in African developing countries.

According to the latest council monthly report, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said Council received correspondence from the Secretary for National Housing and Social Amenities inviting the municipality to second representatives to the Abuja symposium.

The symposium is an opportunity for the COUNCIL to build strategic partnerships with potential investors for the Council’s housing initiatives and development projects.

“I nominate the Chamber Secretary (Mrs Sikhangele Zhou) and the Assistant Director of Housing and Community Services (Mr Zenzo Sibanda) to represent the Council.

“Council would be expected to pay for their travel and subsistence allowances in the usual manner,” reads part of the report.

However, during the discussion on the Abuja symposium, Councillor Rodney Jele suggested that the Deputy Mayor should be part of the delegation and in-turn Councillor Ncube also expressed interest to attend.

“The Deputy Mayor expressed his interest in attending as suggested. The Town Clerk however indicated that invitation had been extended to his office and that of the Director of Housing and Community Services, hence in their absence, their deputies had been nominated. There had been no invitation for Policymakers/ Councillors,” reads part of the report.

It was resolved that authority be granted for the Chamber Secretary and the Assistant Director of Housing and Community Services to attend the Symposium.

However, for Councillor Ncube Council said: “With the concurrence of the organisers the Deputy Mayor, Councilor Mlandu Ncube be granted authority to attend and Council pays for his travel and subsistence costs in the usual manner.”

Last year in July, Zimbabwe hosted Shelter Afrique 41st Annual General Meeting in Victoria Falls and Council sent delegates.

The country is a shareholder of Shelter Afrique, a pan-African banking institution that exclusively supports the development of affordable housing and real estate sector growth in Africa.

Shelter Afrique is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya and has 45 member countries as well as three institutional investors, the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Africa Reinsurance Company (Africa RE) and the African Solidarity Fund (FSA).

