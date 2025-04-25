Deputy Minister hails Chevrons’ historic triumph, eyes sports tourism boom

Online Reporter

In the wake of Zimbabwe’s thrilling Test victory over Bangladesh, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, has lauded the Chevrons for their monumental achievement, declaring it a potential catalyst for sports tourism and a new era for cricket in the nation.

The five-wicket triumph in Sylhet—Zimbabwe’s first Test win against Bangladesh since 2018 at the same venue—has sent waves of jubilation across the country. But beyond the sporting glory, Hon Mnangagwa sees a golden opportunity to leverage the victory as a springboard for attracting international cricket fans and boosting Zimbabwe’s profile as an emerging sports tourism destination.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa emphasised the broader implications of the historic victory.

“This isn’t just about cricket—it’s about national pride, economic opportunity, and putting Zimbabwe on the map as a destination for world-class sporting events,” he said.

“When our national teams excel, the world takes notice. This victory proves that Zimbabwe can compete at the highest level, and we want to use this momentum to attract more international cricket tours, fans, and investment into our sporting infrastructure.”

With Zimbabwe set to host more bilateral series in the coming years, Mnangagwa believes the country is ripe for a cricket tourism boom.

“Imagine fans from England, Australia, India, and South Africa traveling to Zimbabwe not just for safari and Victoria Falls, but also to witness high-stakes cricket in iconic venues like Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo or Harare Sports Club,” he said.

The Deputy Minister pointed to successful models like New Zealand and the Caribbean, where cricket tourism significantly contributes to local economies.

“We have the landscapes, the hospitality, and now, a team that’s proving its mettle. The next step is ensuring our facilities meet international standards and marketing Zimbabwe as a must-visit cricket destination.”

Beyond tourism, Mnangagwa stressed the importance of grassroots development to sustain the sport’s growth.

“This win should inspire a new generation of Zimbabwean cricketers,” Hon Mnangagwa said.

“We need to invest in academies, school programs, and domestic structures to ensure that cricket becomes a mainstream sport, not just a niche pursuit.”

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has faced financial and administrative challenges in recent years, but the national team’s resurgence offers hope.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa also noted the public-private partnership between Zimbabwe Cricket and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority which is aimed at bolstering the sport.

With confidence soaring after the Bangladesh triumph, Zimbabwe’s cricketers now turn their attention to future challenges, including upcoming Second Test in Bangladesh and World Test Championship fixtures. If they continue this upward trajectory, the ripple effects could be transformative—both on and off the field.

“This is more than a victory—it’s an invitation to the world. Come for the cricket, stay for the beauty of Zimbabwe.”