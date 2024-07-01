Deputy minister removed from office

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has removed Simelisizwe Sibanda from the office of deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development.

In a statement, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Dr Martin Rushwaya said the decision to relieve Sibanda, who is also the Bubi MP, takes force immediately.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect,” reads the statement.