Deputy Minister removed from office

Online writer

THE Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Roy Bhila, has been removed from office with immediate effect.

In a statement dated 30 November, without giving reasons, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, removed Hon. Roy Bhila from the Office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect.”