Deputy Minister Rwodzi arrives in Dubai for tourism expo

04 Mar, 2022 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Deputy Minister Rwodzi arrives in Dubai for tourism expo Deputy Minister Rwodzi sampling some of the country's products on display.

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the tourism and travel conference to be hosted by the country here between Saturday and Sunday.

She has been welcomed to the Zimbabwe Pavillion by the country’s expo Commissioner General, Ambassador Mary Mubi, who is taking her through a tour of various exhibits.

Zimbabwe is keen to penetrate the Middle East and Asian market and the forthcoming indaba would thrive to market the country rich tourism offer to this target destination.

 

…more to follow

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting