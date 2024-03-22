Deputy Minister urges schools to prioritise sports for holistic development

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

SCHOOLS should help learners take sport seriously as an extra-curricular activity that can sustain them in life, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata has said.

In a speech read on her behalf by Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu, at the close of the two-day National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) national athletics competitions that were held at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls, Deputy Minister Gata said Government attaches significant importance to sport.

“It takes a lot of strength, determination, and perseverance to compete at this level and everyone involved should be very proud of themselves. Whether you win or lose, I want you to remember that you have already achieved so much by participating in these games.

“As you may be aware, the Heritage-Based Education Curriculum recently adopted and approved by Cabinet, Physical Education, Sport and Mass Displays is one of the core Learning Areas from ECD (A) to Grade 7 and an elective from Form 1 to 6. This demonstrates the importance that the Government of Zimbabwe attaches to sports in schools.

The Heritage-Based Curriculum (2024 to 2030) has a strong bias toward providing each pupil with appropriate skills, competencies, and attitudes and these should be of practical use in real life. Therefore, there is no better way of equipping our pupils with the skills, knowledge, and appropriate attitudes than through sport,” she said.

She said the Government is aware of some athletes who came through NASH and have been offered scholarships and opportunities to study abroad at the same time continuing with their sports.

The Nash 2024 is the second after the Covid-19 break.

Last year the regional COSSASA games failed to take place as only two countries confirmed while the rest pulled out.

This year the COSSASA games will be hosted by Lesotho.

“Sports provide physical activity and exercise, which is crucial for our overall health and wellness. It can also help pupils develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication, and time management. Participants get valuable lessons about winning and losing, and how to handle both success and failure. Additionally, sports can promote school spirit and a sense of community among pupils.

“It is important to note that, participation in sports while in school can have many benefits that last well into adulthood. For one, it can help pupils build a strong work ethic and a sense of discipline. These skills can translate to future careers, where a strong work ethic and the ability to manage time effectively are important qualities. In addition, sports can teach important lessons about commitment, leadership, and resilience, all of which are essential in the “real world”. Remember, sportsmanship is a lifelong skill that will serve you well in all aspects of your life,” said the deputy Minister.

She commended schools particularly coaches for helping instil discipline among athletes.

Deputy Minister Gata said sports teach the value of working together towards a common goal.

She implored young people to stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

I urge all duty bearers here present to ensure that these youths who are here today abstain from drugs. I equally call upon all our athletes to shun drugs and other harmful substances that are being abused by young people. As a Ministry, we are worried that we can easily lose an entire generation to drugs. We encourage all school authorities to work hard and stamp out the use of harmful drugs and substances in their school communities.

“I urge school heads to fully support sport development programmes within their schools. It is important that all schools establish commercial ventures within their capacities to augment their income as schools to meet their requirements and needs,” she said.