Deputy Sports Minister Machakaire tests positive for Covid-19, self isolates

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

DEPUTY Minister for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in self-isolation.

He also appealed to those that were in contact with him to immediately go for testing.

Machakaire, who becomes the third parliamentarian, but first minister to go public with his Covid-19 status after Ruth Labode and Tongai Mnangagwa, took to his Facebook timeline to announce the test results.

Machakaire said in pandemic times like now, privacy concerns ought to be balanced with efforts to protect others, hence his decision to be responsible by going public and alerting those whom he has been in contact with to go for testing and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

He said self-isolation was a painful process, as it separates one from their loved ones.

“Unfortunately, the current news is not good and our nation is in the midst of an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. Infection rates are quite alarming and in the past week alone we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths. l have also tested positive for Covid-19 and I have since self-isolated.

In times of a pandemic, privacy concerns must be balanced with efforts to protect others. l have decided to be responsible and I am appealing to everyone l have been in contact with recently to go and get tested, self isolate and seek necessary help,” said Machakaire.

“This is a painful journey; it separates you from your loved ones. Self-isolation is not easy at all. The kids want to play with you, but you can’t entertain them,“ he wrote

He assured everyone that his health and those that have been infected by the virus will soon be restored and urged citizens to stick to the three Ws, Wear your mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. I do not wish this for anyone. For those who are already affected, let’s continue to pray together and hope for a better tomorrow. Our health will soon be restored. Those who care for us are in a difficult situation because when they call to check on us, at times answering the phone is very difficult as one will be in a lot of pain. Do not give up on us, send messages when the time is right we will respond. Let’s stick to the ‘3 Ws’,” Machakaire wrote.