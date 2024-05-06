Derby blues…Arenel frustrate Bosso

Highlanders coach shakes hands with his Arenel counterpart Farai Tawachera after playing a nil-all draw at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday. (Pictures: Eliah Saushoma)

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Arenel 0-0 Highlanders

THE silence in the stadium after the final whistle best captured what a frustrating afternoon it was for the Highlanders faithful, who perhaps believed they would get three points yesterday.

Bosso were left frustrated by their goalless draw against Arenel, who celebrated the point.

The result means that Highlanders have dropped points in all Bulawayo derbies in the first-half of the season.

The nil-all stalemate saw Bosso go level on points at the top of the table with a resurgent Manica Diamonds. Both teams have 19 points.

Bosso reclaimed top spot due to a superior goal difference.

Before yesterday’s derby tie, Bosso had lost 1-2 to Chicken Inn and drawn 1-1 with Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1.

Despite reclaiming their top spot, Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu admitted his team is finding it difficult to play against Bulawayo teams.

“It’s always difficult in a moment like this. It’s not a point gained. I think we have dropped three points in this game. I feel this is a game we should have won. We have not done well in terms of playing local teams.

“We have drawn twice and lost once. We started very low and we were slightly better in the second-half. What we have noticed is that every team that draws against us celebrates. I think most teams will play for a draw and will be happy with that,” said Kaindu.

Arenel coach Farai Tawachera was happy with the point and stated that his team wanted to frustrate Highlanders.

“It’s not easy to play Highlanders. We need to really think about the game. The plan was simple, let them play and we play and when we get the ball let’s hit them where it matters the most. There were so many chances, but we couldn’t score. They were a bit hesitant, our decision making in the final third was not really good, but we are a new team. We are trying to get our combinations, it takes time. We wanted to frustrate them and around the last 20 minutes, we managed to open them up. We need to be a bit reserved when playing against Highlanders. It’s a precious point to us considering that we lost the last two games and needed to bounce back,” said Tawachera.

Yesterday was the first meeting between Arenel and Bosso and the Sweet Boys’ goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya resorted to delaying antics that did not go down well with the black and white army.

The game also saw the two teams observe a moment of silence in honour of the late Bheka “Mahii” Sibanda, who was Arenel’s vice chairman and a popular Highlanders life member.

Bosso threatened inside the first five minutes through Prince Ndlovu, but his shot went wide.

Raphael Pitisi was again in goal for Highlanders in the absence of first choice goal minder Ariel Sibanda, who is still recovering from injury.

Moments later, Crispen Machisi won a corner kick for Arenel, but they could not make the most of it.

Bosso had a penalty call turned down in the 14th minute after Grant Chingwenhese appeared to have brought down Ndlovu inside the box, but the referee would have none of it.

Arenel got their first real chance of the game in the 17th minute through Machisi who pounced on a loose ball inside the box and unleashed a good shot which Pitisi managed to punch away to safety.

With both teams in search of the opener, Ndlovu showed his skill as he dribbled past the Arenel defence, but was brought down on the edge of the box by Machisi.

Bosso’s set piece specialist Andrew Mbeba stood up to take the free-kick, but Brighton Ncube failed to connect and an alert Ngwenya easily collected the ball.

With nothing much to write home about in the first stanza, it went to the break goalless.

Five minutes into the second half, Bosso managed to force two corner kicks, which, however, were not fruitful.

Teams

Arenel Movers: Aron Ngwenya (gk), Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Brian Jaravaza, Authur Ndlovu, Polite Mwenda, Grant Chingwenhese, Chilumbyo Munkuli Grey Kufandada, 84mins), Zibusiso Dambo, Timothy January, Chrispen Machisi (Toto Banda, 83mins), Brion Ngwenya (Ricaldo Sibanda, 57mins)

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Devine Mhindirira (Reason Sibanda, 63mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Brian Ndlovu, 75mins), Mckinnon Mushore (Gillian Nyathi, 75mins), Prince Ndlovu (Marvin SIbanda, 63mins),Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford Faira, Mvelo Khoza, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube. ― @innocentskizoe.