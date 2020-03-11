Derbyshire cricket club in Zimbabwe three-week camp

Leonard Ncube, in Victoria Falls

DERBYSHIRE County Cricket Club arrived for a three-week pre-season camp in Zimbabwe and yesterday went on a tour of the Victoria Falls.

Led by their head of cricket, former Zimbabwe captain and coach Dave Houghton, the county side will play against a Zimbabwe Select XI in two T20 matches, two 50-over games and one three-day match. They’ll also play another three-day match against the Chairman’s XI at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Houghton is behind the tour after convincing his players to visit Zimbabwe and experience the country’s majestic tourism sites.

Houghton did not travel with the team to Victoria Falls, as he remained in Harare, but club manager Dan Wheeldon said Zimbabwe’s hospitality and weather provided a perfect pre-season camp.

“We have come to visit Victoria Falls to see the beautiful sites that are so much talked about in England. We are looking forward to a good stay here in Victoria Falls before we fly back to Harare and then Bulawayo where we will play the Chevrons,” said Wheeldon.

The Derbyshire travelling party comprises 21 players and the technical staff.

They landed in Harare on Monday and are expected to return to the capital this morning for an evening reception hosted for them by British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson.

Derbyshire become the first English county cricket side to visit Zimbabwe after 23 years since Worcestershire toured in 1997.

Durham County Cricket Club will be touring Zimbabwe next week.

“We are looking forward so much to this tour. Coach Dave kept talking highly about Zimbabwe, hence we thought of bringing cricket tourism here as we decided to become the first ones to come and have a look at what the country has,” Wheeldon said.

“For us the tour will bring excellent practice time because back in England it’s cold and rainy so we are getting two weeks of good quality cricket and expect good opposition in nice weather. Hopefully if we have a good tour, we are going to have county schools and clubs coming here and that’s good business for Zimbabwe.”

He said the county tours will also present opportunities for individual local players to impress the visiting coaches.

Wheeldon said Zimbabwe has potential to return to yesteryear glory when they produced star international players.

“We are thankful to everyone who has been very helpful. It wasn’t difficult getting clearance to come down here and we got support from the Embassy of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Cricket. We have been meeting and chatting to people as we enjoy the hospitality here,” Wheeldon said.

The county club is also set to visit Antelope Park and Matobo National Park.

Derbyshire itinerary;

Today: Evening reception with British Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Saturday: T20 vs Zimbabwe Select XI

Sunday: T20 vs Zimbabwe Select XI

March 17: 50-Over match vs Zimbabwe Select XI

March 19: 50-Over match vs Zimbabwe Select XI

March 21-23: Three-Day match vs Chairman’s XI

March 25-27: Three-Day match vs Zimbabwe Select XI