Derick Phiri memorial soccer match set for Inyathi Youth Center

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

INYATHI Youth Center will on Tuesday play host to a memorial match for the late Railstars and Zimbabwe Saints player Derick Phiri.

Phiri passed on in his sleep at his Mpopoma home about a week ago.

The two teams that will feature in the memorial match p are Railstars and Congo Chiefs.

The remembrance tie is themed Zonke Memorial Match.

Congo Chiefs is a social team based in Mpopoma.

The late Phiri was laid to rest on August 10 at Mvutshwa Cemetery.

Phiri’s brother, Thomson the late Phiri’s said that family members and friends of the late agreed on hosting such a match in honor of Phiri.

“As family and friends of the late Derick we decided to have such an event to bring together people who knew Derick over the years by having a football match, he was a football enthusiast therefore we saw it fit to celebrate his life with a match.

“We expect over 200 guests to grace this event,” said Thomson.

Thomson also said that this match is a way of celebrating his life and the best way of sending him off is having a match between his former club and the social team he was playing for.

“This is to celebrate Derrick Phiri’s life as he loved soccer and socializing, so the best way to send him off is through a challenge match between Railstars a team he played for during his prime time against his local childhood team he played for up until his untimely passing.

“I’m grateful for the support we got from the community, friends and relatives at the time of our loss,” said Thomson.