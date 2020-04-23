Designers to showcase fashionable protective clothing

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Fashion designers in Bulawayo have come up with trendy designs for personal protective equipment (PPEs) as a way of encouraging people to wear protective clothing which includes masks and goggles in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protective clothing will be showcased this weekend through an online fashion show that has been organised by Truth Modelling Academy.

The fashion show will be shown on the Truth Models Facebook page on Saturday from 2PM.

Among those taking part in the showcase are designers Empress Primmy, Rebbelle by Lynn, House of Mutu and Umceco. Their designs will be paraded on the ramp by models Sithembiso Muchena, Rosina Tapela, Yvonne Shoshore, Meluleki Sikhosana, Prince Moyo and Macky Mcloude while House Militia DJs will be on the decks.

Pardon Khanye, the founder and director of Truth Models Academy said this showcase was their way of contributing to the fight against Covid-19.

He said PPEs such as medical masks, gloves, goggles and gowns will be given a new twist as they will be shown as fashionable pieces during the 30-minute fashion show.

“We’re hosting this fashion show as we’re standing up against Covid-19 as models and designers. People might not like to wear the medical masks because they find them unfashionable, hence why we’ve come up with collections that will make them cool.

“Basically, we want to show people that we can use fashion to combat Covid-19. Also, people who love modelling and fashion have been starved of entertainment so this is also our little way of entertaining them,” Khanye said.

He said the showcase will be unique in that people will experience it from the comfort of their homes.

“Just as the DJs have been bringing the nightclub atmosphere to people’s living rooms through their various live streams on social media, we’ll be doing the same with this fashion show,” he said.