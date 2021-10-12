Desire Moyoxide thanks fans for BAA nomination

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

POET Desire Moyo popularly known as Desire Moyoxide has thanked fans for nominating him for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Poet of The Year award.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Moyo said the nomination is not his alone.

“I wish to thank all those who sent nominations. The award is not about Desire Moyo but it’s about the work of the poetry that speaks to the genre, the people of my kind, the issues of my people, the relevance, the meaning and the voice of our people,” he said.

Moyoxide paid tribute to his competitors for the award, namely Racheal Voko, Sox the Poet and Delah.

“Together we are growing the genre unconditionally,” he said.