Desire Moyoxide thanks fans for BAA nomination

12 Oct, 2021 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Desire Moyoxide thanks fans for BAA nomination Desire Moyo

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent
POET Desire Moyo popularly known as Desire Moyoxide has thanked fans for nominating him for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Poet of The Year award.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Moyo said the nomination is not his alone.

“I wish to thank all those who sent nominations. The award is not about Desire Moyo but it’s about the work of the poetry that speaks to the genre, the people of my kind, the issues of my people, the relevance, the meaning and the voice of our people,” he said.

Moyoxide paid tribute to his competitors for the award, namely Racheal Voko, Sox the Poet and Delah.

“Together we are growing the genre unconditionally,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting