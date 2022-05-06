Desmond Maringwa appointed to Caf Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALLERS Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) president Desmond Maringwa has been appointed to the Caf Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees.

His term ends in 2024.

The Caf appointment is a huge vote of confidence on the Zimbabwean administrator and it comes at a time when the country has been frozen out of international and continental football participation by Fifa over alleged Government interference.

Maringwa, a holder of a Fifa Diploma in Football Law, also sits on the FIFPro Africa board, and will serve in the Interclub Competitions and the Club License Management System under Caf second vice-president Ahmed Yahya, the Mauritania FA president.

Botswana’s FFA president and Djibrilla Hamidou Hima of Niger are Yahya’s deputies.

Caf Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees manages the Total Caf Champions League, the Total Caf Confederation Cup, the Total Super Cup as well as the new Women’s Champions League in collaboration with the Organising Committee for Women’s Football. – @ZililoR