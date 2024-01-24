Destination Zimbabwe marketed at Spain’s premium tourism expo

Minister Rwodzi with the Secretary General for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Mr Zurab Pololikashvili.

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Zimbabwe Barbara Rwodzi is in Madrid, Spain leading a Zimbabwean delegation to the 44th Feria Internacional del Turismo (FITUR).

The expo runs from January 24 to 28.

“The UNWTO Fitur 2024 kick-started yesterday (Tuesday) in Madrid, Spain with the Zambia Investment Forum which availed Zimbabwe an opportunity to meet potential investors in the sector. The new Logo for UNWTO was also unveiled yesterday and it has been branded UN Tourism,” the ministry posted on X.

The FITUR is the third world’s largest tourism exhibition after the World Travel Market London and the International Travel Bourse in Germany and brings together ministers responsible for tourism, captains of the tourism and hospitality industry, international buyers, and consumers from across the globe.

It is the first global meeting point of the year for tourism professionals.

It provides an opportunity for the sector’s stakeholders to come together and discuss key priority areas for the new year.

Spain remains one of the leading sources of tourists from Europe to Zimbabwe.

The country is among the top ten overseas source markets in terms of arrivals into Zimbabwe and contributes 7,5 percent of all arrivals from Europe.

For the period January to September 2023, the country received 10 159 Spanish tourists compared to 7 937 tourists in 2022, demonstrating a 28 percent increase. @nqobilebhebhe