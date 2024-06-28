Dete businesses struggle to physically access new ZWG Currency

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Dete

THE Dete business community and some residents have revealed that they are yet to physically get sight of the new ZWG currency even though they are in full support of its introduction.

Dete business centre is situated inside the Hwange National Park, about 65km from Hwange town in Matabeleland North.

Chairperson of the Dete business community Mr Onesimo Ushendibaba said they have only seen and heard about the new currency via newspapers, and social and electronic media.

“I am aware that the new currency was introduced in April but as businesses, we are yet to have a customer who has used this currency in our shops, if so it may have been a once-off transaction,” said Mr Ushendibaba.

He said the situation is compounded by the absence of banking facilities in the small township.

“People have to travel to Hwange to access banking facilities and since that is where we also get bigger supermarkets, they naturally will do their grocery shopping there, especially if it’s paydays,” he said, adding that due to the place being in a tourist area, most people are employed by the sector and easily access foreign currency, particularly the United States dollar.

A flea market vendor Ms Gloria Gumbo said she only saw the ZWG currency when she travelled to Harare for her orders.

“People come with US$ to buy wares at my shop, I am yet to sell in ZWG, not that I don’t want but because no one has this currency, maybe a few but they use it mainly to pay bills such as electricity and water,” said Ms Gumbo.

The news crew observed that out of the more than 15 shops, only one was accepting swipe payments in ZWG.

In April, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced ZWG as part of a raft of policy interventions to address exchange rate volatility, curtail inflation and restore macro-economic stability.

The stable new currency is backed by precious minerals, mainly gold and foreign currency.

The ZWG currency has earned global recognition after being registered as an international currency by the World Bank ISO 4217 Committee.

Following the development, Zimbabwe has changed the currency operative codes from ZWL to ZWG with effect from Tuesday this week. However, the codes ZWL and ZWG will run concurrently from June 25 to

August 31, 2024 to allow necessary system configurations, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said.

Since its introduction, the ZWG has continued to defy the odds with marginal gains against the US- dollar amid a stable exchange rate hovering at below US$1:ZWG13.5, keeping prices and parallel market volatility under check.