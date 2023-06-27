Development anchors Zanu-PF’s quest to reclaim Kwekwe Central

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

DEVELOPMENTAL projects being spearheaded by the ruling Zanu-PF in and around Kwekwe are there for all to see and are the major drawcard for the ruling party to reclaim the elusive Kwekwe Central Constituency.

The constituency has been elusive for the ruling party and had become a fortress for the opposition parties.

But led by youthful Energy ’Dhala’ Ncube, the tides are expected to change come August 23 after the ruling party embarked on a number of developmental projects across the district.

During the party’s provincial campaign launch on 26 June, multitudes of supporters thronged Amaveni Stadium where Cde Ncube chronicled the developmental milestones achieved thus far.

“We are not waiting to be voted into office, we started working for our people way back and we promise to continue working towards the improvement of livelihoods in the area,” said Cde Ncube.

Rehabilitation of dilapidated houses and drilling of boreholes in areas where there was no potable water are some of the main projects that the ruling party has embarked on.

“We have rehabilitated some houses in Ward 6 and facilitated their connection to power, we have also constructed some toilets and cleaner ablution facilities to ensure that people do away with blair toilets and avoid disease outbreak. We have also donated computers to schools like Kids paradise among others. We will continue with such projects that uplift the livelihoods of our people,” said Cde Ncube.

Cde Ncube joined hands with Bishop Kandros Mugabe who is vying for Midlands Provincial Council position and together, they are spreading development through philanthropic work.

“We have been taking care of the elderly and the vulnerable in the district and that is not stopping anytime soon. We will continue with our philanthropic work. We are also fighting hard that women and youths get registered and are given the opportunity to benefit from the minerals that are in this area through organised mining activities,” he said.

Ncube and Kandros were opponents during primary elections as they both sought the opportunity to represent the party in the August 2023 elections but they have since joined forces much to the delight of their supporters.

“We have been united since long back and we were practicing our democratic rights. That is now water under the bridge and we continue working for our people so that they get a better life. I am in total support of Cde Ncube and we support him in whatever way possible,” said Cde Mugabe.

Guest speaker and politburo member, Cde July Moyo said Kwekwe Central was an important constituency for President Emerson Mnangagwa.

“We know how important this constituency is to our President and it is high time we grab it back from the opposition. I am glad that the party led by the candidate Cde Ncube, is doing well to develop the city. The opposition have been running down the city and we need to ensure that we win this constituency and implement our developmental projects,” he said.

Cde Ncube will battle it out with incumbent Judith Tobaiwa of CCC and Maonero Derreck of UZA as well as former councillor Mbekezeli Ndlovu of MDC.