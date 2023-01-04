Development projects endear Zanu-PF to the masses: Masuku

Zanu-PF Council of Elders member Cde Angeline Masuku stresses a point to Matabeleland South Zanu-PF members during their visit at her home in Warringham yesterday. On her left are Political Commissar Cde Washington Nkomo and Umzingwane District Chairperson Cde Ephraim Mhlanga.

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE massive development projects being championed by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa have endeared the ruling party Zanu-PF with the masses, positioning it way ahead of the opposition in terms of the election campaign, veteran politician and former minister, Cde Angeline Masuku, said yesterday.

In line with the country’s constitution, Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised elections this year to choose candidates who will lead the country for the next five years.

Since coming into power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has led from the front to ensure the revolutionary party delivers on its election promises.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030, the Second Republic has championed an inclusive development agenda, which has seen numerous transformative projects being rolled out across the country.

These are largely pronounced in major infrastructure development cutting across sectors, enhanced ease of doing business through fiscal and monetary reforms, technology and innovation absorption, agriculture revolution, skills development and improved public service delivery, among others.

Reflecting on these during a visit by party members from Matabeleland South to her home on the outskirts of Bulawayo, Cde Masuku, who is also a Zanu-PF Council of Elders and former politburo member, said the massive development focus by the

Government demonstrates a commitment to serve the interests of the majority.

“We’re not going to rule by force, we are going to rule by telling the truth to the people. We’ll not be telling them through words, but through our actions. Look at what Zanu-PF under the New Dispensation is doing?” said Cde Masuku.

“The President is saying by 2030 ‘no one should be left behind’ as far as development is concerned. This shows that he is a President who wants everyone to develop and no one can do that except Zanu-PF, which has people-centred policies.”

The veteran nationalist said President Mnangagwa has since coming into power made serious strides on infrastructural development, in particular, among other projects to transform lives.

She made reference to road rehabilitation projects, dam construction, irrigation, and livestock development, and electricity generation projects, among others, as evidence of a Government determined to deliver tangible results.

“Bulawayo has a water crisis and the Second Republic is constructing not just a dam, but a lake to address Bulawayo’s water problems.

“Significant progress has been made in the construction of Lake Gwayi Shangani, which will address Bulawayo’s water problems,” said Cde Masuku.

“The New Dispensation is also rehabilitating electricity generation infrastructure, which will address some issues to do with load shedding.

“These projects speak to what Zanu-PF is doing to transform people’s lives. Hence, as we enter the election season, there is nothing that will remove Zanu-PF from power because its truth is in the programs that the party is implementing for the people.”

The former freedom fighter said the ruling party should strengthen its mobilisation of members who will guarantee its success in the coming polls.

She said while mobilisation of members is important, the party should also ensure that the supporters are grounded ideologically.

“We should mobilise people to vote for Zanu-PF. You can have a million people, but if they don’t vote for you how does that assist you?

“Will that million earn you power? No! It’s just about voting. It is important that we go out and mobilise voters and ensure that they registered to vote and we also conduct voter education,” said Cde Masuku.

She said the party should resist being divided using money where cash is used to gain political power.

Cde Masuku also said the party should be guided by its principles of development, unity and peace as opposed to members looking for personal gains from positions.

She said party leaders should be always exemplary and desist from using power to exert influence.

“Let’s teach members of the public about Zanu-PF. A leader should not be a coward, a leader should not be violent and unkind to the public.

“Some people are chased from the party just by the way they are treated by leaders. The way we behave ourselves as leaders can have a bearing on how the people see us out there,” said Cde Masuku.

She recounted how she was hounded out of the party under the late Robert Mugabe’s leadership for speaking truth to power.

Cde Masuku said at the time when former First Lady Grace Mugabe was insulting party leadership, she raised the issue with the late President.

“So, instead of being listened to, I was accused of insulting the President. But I stood for the truth. And it is not surprising that the people who were being insulted by the former First Lady were elevated to the Council of Elders by President Mnangagwa.

They are expected to provide direction to the party,” said Cde Masuku.

She said it was important that party members visit some of the senior party members who due to various issues cannot attend all meetings.

The visiting party members were led by the provincial commissar, Cde Washington Nkomo, who outlined the importance of visiting senior members who better understand the electoral environment. The fellow party members sought counsel ahead of the harmonised elections.

“We thought of visiting you as your children to say we’ve not forgotten about you. We’re also preparing for an election and we remember under your leadership Zanu-PF had a clean sweep in Matabeleland South,” said Cde Nkomo.

“So, we want to tap from your wisdom on how we should do it.”

The delegation presented a food hamper to Cde Masuku as a token of appreciation.

