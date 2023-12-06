Development projects transform Nust into a world-class University

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

INFRASTRUCTURE development projects are transforming the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) into a world class university, the institution’s vice-chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo has said.

Speaking at the university’s 29th graduation ceremony today, Wednesday, Prof Dlodlo said the guiding principle behind the development is President Mnangagwa’s Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo philosophy, which has seen Nust scaling up construction works while saving US$200 000.

He said the university is constructing eight factory shells and by end of 2024 two factory shells will be functional.

“Nust is involved in various Government projects and is producing critical skills to achieve national development.

“In support of the Government’s construction projects, the university introduced Masters of Science in Big Data Science, Bachelor of Construction Studies in Construction Management and Bachelor of Construction Studies in Quantity Surveying,” said Prof Dlodlo.

He said the impact of Education 5.0 has seen Nust recording positive reviews in implementation of research and innovation.

“Nust has partnered Zesa in training technicians ahead of the rolling out of the rural electrification programme to connect 3 million rural households to the national power grid in the next four years. It is leading six universities in southern Africa on addressing food shortages using local resources. Nust has partnered other universities in the region on green energy revolution,” said the vice-chancellor.

He said the university’s students are also excelling in international competitions as three students came sixth in innovations.

Nust, Prof Dlodlo said, continues to grow through introducing new faculties and will soon introduce the Faculty of Agriculture Science and Technology

He said the institution is involved in several community initiatives and has partnered Mabale Community in Hwange, and is working towards addressing salty water in Lupane through a partnership with an international organisation.

The university is moving towards increasing the number of female students.

Five students including Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere are graduating with PhDs.

Speaking to graduands, Prof Dlodlo said: “Nust has equipped you with skills not just to be job seeks but innovators who can solve national challenges. Graduands are being encouraged to think in other terms.”