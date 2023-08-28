Development projects will continue: ED

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has vowed to continue rolling out development projects and further consolidate the economic growth momentum across the country as he paid tribute to Zimbabweans for giving him a second term in office in the just-ended harmonised elections.

The Zanu-PF candidate garnered 52,6 percent of the vote in the August 23-24 harmonised elections to trounce the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 44 percent, according to the final election results announced on Saturday night by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

President Mnangagwa got 2 350 711 votes against 1 967 343 secured by his CCC rival, extending his winning margin from 50,8 percent polled in 2018. The total votes cast were 4 561 221, which represents a voter turnout of 68,9 percent.

Zanu-PF also scooped the absolute majority in the National Assembly with 136 seats out of 210 while CCC managed 73. This means the revolutionary party will constitute the bulk of the 60 senators that make up the August House, including women (60) and youth quotas (10), which are determined by proportional representation.

One seat in Gutu West remains vacant after elections were postponed due to the death of one of the nominated candidates, Mr Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi. Zanu-PF consolidated its support in its strongholds while it also ate into some of the urban constituencies.

In Harare, it secured four seats, three more than in 2018. It also had a clean sweep in Mashonaland Central, where it won all 18 seats by overwhelming margins. However, the opposition CCC won all the 12 seats in Bulawayo after Zanu-PF lost Bulawayo South.

In Masvingo, the ruling party bagged 23 of the 25 contested seats while in Mashonaland West, it got 16 compared to the opposition’s six. In the Midlands, Zanu-PF won 23 compared to CCC’s five.

Matabeleland North saw the CCC winning nine seats while Zanu-PF got four. In Matabeleland South, Zanu-PF won eight seats with four going to CCC and in Mashonaland East, the ruling party got 19 seats to the opposition’s four.

In Manicaland, Zanu-PF scooped 21 seats against five that went to CCC. This year’s elections were held in a very peaceful environment.

In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa congratulated Zimbabweans for upholding peace and tranquillity during the election period and pledged to push the development agenda to consolidate the gains achieved so far under the Second Republic.

Under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has scored major development milestones in key economic sectors in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and the broader vision to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow countrymen and women have reposed in me, to once again serve as President of our great country, Zimbabwe. There is much more work to be done,” he said.

“Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years, no one and no place will be left behind.”

President Mnangagwa said the peaceful conduct exhibited in the just-ended election has demonstrated political and democratic maturity by Zimbabweans, which has shamed the country’s detractors.

“This is who we are, as Zimbabweans. We fought for the right to vote over a protracted 16-year armed liberation struggle. The democracy and right we have exercised through our vote, was paid for by the supreme sacrifice of many sons and daughters of our great country,” he said.

“I, thus, commend the nation, across all provinces for the huge turnout in exercising this sacred right to vote. As the people of Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy.”

In line with the country’s Constitution, the President said Zimbabwe under the Second Republic was collectively deepening and entrenching constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance.

“We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation. I want, therefore to congratulate all the national institutions involved in the conduct of the election, in particular the independent, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC),” said President Mnangagwa.

“I thank most heartily all those who contested in these elections, in particular the Presidential candidates. There are no winners or losers, but one united people of Zimbabwe. Thus far, we have shamed our detractors who wished to see us divided and in turmoil.”

The President said Zimbabweans shall forever remain a united, peace-loving, and resilient people, from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, and proudly singing one national anthem under one national flag.

He paid tribute to church leaders for promoting peace and harmony in the country and acknowledged the critical role played by the various election observation missions who have been witnessing the electoral processes.

“As a sovereign State, we continue to call on all our guests to respect our national institutions as they conclude their work. Fellow Zimbabweans, in this post-election period that we are now entering, let us remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment. That which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged Zimbabweans to return to work with a greater sense of purpose towards increased production and productivity across all sectors.

“We are a hard-working people and more success is ahead as we accelerate the attainment of Vision 2030 guided by our philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabaninilo,” he said.