Devine in advanced talks with Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE management team of Highlanders midfielder Devine Mhindirira has confirmed that they are in “progressive” talks with Bosso after a number of clubs showed interest in the player.

Though Highlanders have professed ignorance on local and foreign teams expressing their interests in Mhindirira, the player’s management team told Chronicle Sport yesterday that they’ve referred clubs keen on signing the Soccer Star of the Year finalist to Bosso.

Mhindirira, who signed a contract extension in July last year has been linked with a move to arch-rivals Dynamos. Champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and an unnamed Sudanese side are also said to be interested in the services of the playmaker.

Rumours have been awash that Mhindirira wants to force his way out of the club citing breach of contract for non-payment of sign-on fees.

Devine Mhindirira on the ball

However, investigations by Chronicle Sport have confirmed that all Bosso players who extended their contracts in the last half of 2022 who include Adrian Silla, Godfrey Makaruse and Mhindirira were informed that the sign-on fees would be paid at the end of this month when they send an invoice to their sponsors, Sakunda Holdings who pay directly into players’ bank accounts.

In confirming Mhindirira’s talks with Highlanders, the player’s intermediary Trust Panashe Nyambiya declined to give details of their engagement with Bosso.

“Not everything that people talk about is true (Devine trying to force his way out of Highlanders). What we’re doing is that we’re in productive talks with Highlanders. It doesn’t mean that when one is in negotiations where he is expressing his views they want out, we haven’t reached that stage.

“There’s no bad blood between Devine and the club. We appreciate what Highlanders has done to develop Devine into a player who has gone on to be on the Soccer Stars calendar.

“Yes, there are teams interested in him which I can’t name because we’re professional. What we’ve done is that we’ve alerted Highlanders about interests that the player has caught and also told those clubs keen on Devine’s services to get in touch with Highlanders,” said Nyambiya.

Mhindirira was expected to leave Bulawayo for Harare yesterday.

Asked about Mhindirira, Highlanders’ spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa said: “Devine has a running contract with the club and we have not received any offers from any club. We expect him back with the rest of the squad when they regroup for preseason next week.”

Should Mhindirira cross the great divide to join Dynamos, he will join the list that includes among other players Cuthbert Malajila, Washington Arubi, Masimba Mambare and Tinashe Makanda. [email protected]