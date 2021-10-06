Devolution funds address Umzingwane challenges

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

THE devolution policy has come in handy for Umzingwane Rural District Council whose $26 million received from the Government since 2019 has seen the construction of a clinic, refurbishment of three schools and installation of tower lights.

Council repaired classrooms at Impu Primary, Sikhoveni Primary and Bayethe Secondary schools.

With the onset of the rain season, most learners from the district were going to be subjected to many dangers without roofing in the three schools, a challenge which the devolution funds have addressed. Shale Clinic which was built brought relief to a hundred villagers who were struggling to access healthcare services.

The nearest clinic before the construction of Shale Clinic was 20km away from most of the villagers which made healthcare services difficult to access.

Umzingwane RDC chief executive officer, Mr Ndumiso Mpofu, said they built a clinic using devolution funds. He said the clinic is now completed and that they have bought equipment for the clinic.

He said the clinic has become a lifesaver because people have been walking about 20 kilometres to the nearest clinic.

“We have built a clinic using devolution funds and the clinic is called Shale in Ward 8. The clinic we built is already completed and it is helping communities since people have been walking about 20 kilometres to the nearest clinic,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said they have managed to repair roofs for one secondary school and repaired cracked walls and roofs for two primary schools.

“We have repaired classroom blocks for Bayethe Secondary School in Ward 14 and repaired three classrooms for Sikhoveni Primary School in Ward 3. We have also repaired floors for seven classrooms and cracked walls for Impu Primary School,” he said.

The CEO said they have also built staff houses and roof repairs for Siwazi Clinic in Ward 6.

UMzingwane legislator Brigadier-General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome, said most of the projects have been completed and are already benefiting communities.

“Devolution funds were disbursed in 2019 and we were allocated about $3 million which we used to purchase a tractor, some tower lights and computers for the council. Then in 2020, we were supposed to get $23 million but only $5 million was released and the released sum of money went towards Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

In 2021, we were allocated $150 million and only $30 million of it was supposed to go towards the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP) and only $18 million of $30 million has been released,” he said.

He said devolution funds were also used to purchase refuse dumpsite fencing where they could dump waste. — @ TichaKarubwa