Dhala’ in philanthropy drive

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FOR youthful Cde Energy Ncube popularly known as Dhala in Kwekwe, the opportunity to represent Kwekwe Central Constituency in the upcoming harmonised elections, is not only a chance to break the party jinx, but to express how long his philanthropic hand can stretch.

This will be the second bite of the cherry for him after he, together with another rival Cde Bishop Kandros Mugabe, was suspended from contesting in the 2022 by elections after their supporters reportedly violently clashed.

The constituency had been left vacant by the late Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo who was the only legislator on a National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket.

The party went on to second John Mapurazi to stand for the party and he went on to lose to incumbent Judith Tobaiwa of CCC.

After serious investigations, the party barred Cde Mugabe from contesting in the primaries seconding Cde Ncube with the hope that his penchant for community development would help retrieve the constituency from the claws of the opposition.

Cde Mugabe has failed to win the constituency before, losing to Blessing Chebundo twice.

Chebundo who was a long time MP for the constituency under MDC-T then, has since dumped the party and joined Zanu-PF.

But the 29-year-old Cde Ncube believes not only his works but also the backing of the party and other senior people (some not aligned to the ruling party), are supporting him to take over.

Born to liberation war collaborators, Cde Ncube grew up in Zanu PF cycles where he, at the age of 16, entered the political fray as the Youth League Political Commissar for Takawira Branch.

In 2013 he was elected the Youth League District Secretary for Legal Affairs for Kwekwe Central District.

In 2021 he was elected into the Midlands Province Youth Lague with the same position, a position he still holds.

A businessman with interests in gold and employing more than 1 000 workers directly and indirectly, Ncube believes given the chance, he will continue with the work left by his uncle, Matambanadzo.

“We give credit where it’s due, politics aside, Blackman was my uncle and it’s not by choice. Of course, when he left Zanu-PF, he joined NPF but he grew up in a Zanu-PF set-up and he was the best MP the constituency has ever had. I want to follow his footsteps and help develop our community,” he said.

Blackman, as Matambanadzo was known, was a popular man of the people who walked around his constituency listening to people’s concerns and addressing them if he could.

One legislator who could spend a night at a funeral cracking jokes with mourners, after having donated foodstuffs of course.

“This is why you see I walk around town freely talking to people, I learnt it from my uncle. I want to be a philanthropist just like him. In fact, I already assist a number of underprivileged who approach our offices for help,” he said.

Community development remains his top priority.

“We have a problem of drug and substance abuse and we want to resuscitate recreational facilities so that our youths can be occupied. As you saw, we hosted a successful anti-drug sports gala at Amaveni Stadium. Our main thrust is now resuscitating the stadium so that it comes back to shape,” said Cde Ncube.

Other projects he earmarked during his tenure in office include water reticulation and ablution facilities as well as empowerment of youths and women among others.

Blackman’s wife, Cde Rumbidzai Matambanadzo has also since rejoined Zanu-PF and is helping Cde Ncube with campaigns saying he was the only candidate fit to replace her husband.

With all this backing, it remains to be seen if Cde Ncube can fit in the big shoes of the late Blackman and be the man of the people who worked with all and sundry.