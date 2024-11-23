Diabetes Diaries Campaign Emphasises Health and Wellness

Irene Tshuma, Online Reporter

As the world marked World Diabetes Day last Saturday, the Diabetes Diaries took centre stage with a groundbreaking campaign focused on health and wellness. The initiative highlighted the importance of proactive management of diabetes through physical activity, nutrition, and community support.

The campaign emphasised the importance of physical activity, nutrition, and community support in managing diabetes effectively, while tackling the broader challenges of awareness and stigma. In an interview with the Chronicle, Diabetes Diaries founder Calvin Madula said the outreach aimed to bridge gaps in diabetes education and resources, particularly in underserved communities.

“This year, we wanted to inspire individuals to take control of their health in practical and sustainable ways. Health and wellness are the foundation of thriving with diabetes. We aimed to address the lack of access to diabetes education, awareness, and resources in our community.”

Madula said living with Type 1 diabetes and surviving a near-fatal diabetic coma in 2021 had driven him to empower others through education, self-management, and support.

“One unexpected insight was the level of enthusiasm for non-diabetics who wanted to learn more about supporting loved ones or preventing diabetes themselves. It was also heartwarming to see how many people expressed gratitude for having a space to share their experiences.”

Madula highlighted the importance of adopting technology in the continuing fight against diabetes. “Technology offers incredible potential, from apps that monitor blood sugar levels of online platforms that connect people to resources and support groups.”

Looking ahead, Madula emphasised the need for sustained efforts to support diabetes awareness and care. He called on policymakers to subsidise essential tools like glucose monitors and integrate diabetes education into primary healthcare.

As the campaign concluded, its impact served as a reminder of the importance of collective action in tackling diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes, a number expected to rise to 783 million by 2045.