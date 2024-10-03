Diamond Platnumz to bring star power to Kadoma Music Festival amid growing excitement

Showbiz Reporter

The Kadoma Music Festival is set to take place on Saturday at The Odyssey with one of the headline acts, Diamond Platnumz expected in the country on Friday.

Now in its third edition, the festival has significantly grown. Tanzania’s most sought-after artiste, Diamond Platnumz will perform alongside local acts including Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Saintfloew, and Gemma Griffiths.

One of the event organisers, DJ Dee Nosh, stated that preparations are at an advanced stage, with the team putting the final touches on the stage.

“Preparations are well underway. It’s all systems go, basically,” he said.

Dee Nosh also mentioned that Diamond Platnumz, who is riding high with the “Komasava” remix featuring Jason Derulo, is expected to arrive in the country on Friday.

Ticket sales are reportedly moving fast, indicating a well-attended event.

“All I can say is that tickets are moving,” he added.

The festival has partnered with various companies, some which are running promotions that will grant some attendees free access at tollgates leading to the host town, adding to the excitement among fans.

Speaking to our sister newspaper, Sunday Mail, the event’s spokesperson shared plans to elevate the festival to a national music event.

“Considering the central location of Kadoma, we believe this could be crucial in transforming this festival into a national one, where people from all corners of the country converge for an all-embracing musical celebration,” he said.

He also hinted at the possibility of expanding the format from a one-day event to two or three days, stating, “These are ideas we are working on, and we will be guided by the success of this year’s event.”

The spokesperson confirmed the positive response so far, noting ticket sales from neighbouring countries.

“We have had ticket sales in Zambia and Botswana, which shows how far the festival has extended in terms of reach and influence,” he said.

“If we have aroused interest in our neighbours, why not grow the festival to a national level? Instead of just focusing on Kadoma, we are considering renaming it the Zimbabwe Music Festival or the Zimbabwe Arts Festival to encompass more than just music.”

For those travelling from outside Kadoma, the spokesperson assured that accommodation is readily available, as all hotel rooms have been reserved for festival-goers.

“We have enough accommodation for everyone, and anyone needing a place to stay can contact us, the event organisers, to secure hotel rooms,” he said.