Diamond sector has developed communities- Minister Soda

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE country’s diamond sector has contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the nation through developmental projects and community share schemes.

This was said by Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda at the official opening of the Kimberly Process plenary Session in Victoria Falls this morning.

Minister Soda said the Zimbabwe Diamond Policy which mandates a 10 percent share for the local community has worked well for the country, especially in diamond-producing communities.

“We are honoured and delighted to welcome you all to the Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting in our beautiful Victoria Falls. It is encouraging to see that the global diamond industry players are attending this plenary to discuss and share thoughts within the sector.

“The world is always changing and these meetings are crucial in ensuring that the diamond sector is prepared to deal with current and future problems. Mineral resources have contributed to the expansion of African and other global economies. Diamonds, in particular, transform communities since they are one of the minerals that can be mined by artisanal and small-scale miners, allowing small players to benefit,” said Minister Soda.

He said in Zimbabwe diamonds have contributed to the development of our nation as the companies are continuously engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects within the communities that host the mineral deposits.