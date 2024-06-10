Diarrhoea kills one in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

ONE person succumbed to diarrhoea at Mpilo Central Hospital as more than 6 000 common diarrhoeal cases were reported countrywide.

The Health and Child Care Ministry revealed this in its weekly Disease Surveillance Report released on Monday on social media platform X.

The report is for the week May 15.

“6 386 common diarrhea cases and one death were reported this week. The death was reported from Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo province. Of the reported cases, 2 936 were from children under five years of age,” reads the statement.

It said the Midlands with 869 cases and Mashonaland East with 844 recorded the highest number of cases.

The Ministry said the cumulative figures for common diarrhoea stood at 120 006 cases and 41 deaths this year.