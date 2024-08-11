Diaspora fans clamour for Muntu The Living Proof’s live performance

Mthabisi Tshuma- [email protected]

Some Zimbabweans in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, the United States of America (USA), and other countries have expressed a strong interest in seeing Ndolwane-based up-and-coming musician, Muntu The Living Proof, perform live on stage.

The 10-year-old launched his debut hip-hop album to a packed crowd at Ndolwane Business Centre last week. Trending videos of the event on social media have left diasporans eager to experience Muntu The Living Proof in a live performance.

The album features tracks such as Living Proof, King of Bling, Trap It, Chill Nigga, Thakunathatha, and Asifuni Bangane.

The album launch set a new standard for rural gigs across the Matabeleland region, with top-notch performances, great sound, and impressive lighting marking the event.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Muntu The Living Proof, through his manager and mother Maria Moyo, revealed that plans are underway to relaunch the album in other countries due to overwhelming public demand.

“I’m happy with how the launch went at Ndolwane, and we have received numerous requests from people like omalayitsha, who couldn’t attend because they were in South Africa at the time and typically travel to Zimbabwe on weekends.

“They, along with others in Botswana, the UK, and the USA, have asked for a repeat launch on a date that works for them. We plan to honour their request, but in the meantime, we want to focus on building his fan base and establishing his name,” Moyo said.

“There are already people organising a show for him in South Africa, where they want him to perform live and showcase his talent on foreign soil.” – @mthabisi_mthire