Diasporan donates solar powered borehole to Byo schools

A UNITED States-based Zimbabwean, Mr Innocent Hadebe believes equipping young learners with agricultural skills will ensure the industry grows in leaps and bounds and contribute to the country’s GDP.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of a solar-powered borehole, built by his organisation, The Lot Water Project at Cowdray Park Primary School on Friday, Mr Hadebe said after realising the impact that the water availability can make in terms of agriculture teaching, they are now putting more focus on building water sources in schools. He said while their initial thrust had been to provide safe and clean water for communities in Zimbabwe, they realised empowering schools will leave a lasting legacy and also contribute to the country’s income.

“Agriculture is one of our top earners as a country and the potential is huge to earn more that industry hence, we will need more farmers in the future. I realised that providing adequate water for agriculture purposes will increase interest in young learners while at the same time allowing school to embark on income generating projects,” he said.

Mr Hadebe said while the borehole, built at a cost of US$ 12 300, is within school premises the surrounding community will be able to access water from it. The Lot Water Project commissioned the third borehole built in Bulawayo on Friday at Cowdray Park Primary School. The other two boreholes are situated in Luveve close to Masina Beer Garden and at Amakhosi Grounds in Gwabalanda. Reigate district Schools Inspector Mr Chad Mhlaba said schools can thrive with more community assistance.

He said the provision of safe water will ensure the school reduces its water bill while at the same time allowing them to embark on agriculture.

“We are glad community members are empowering schools in this manner and these are partnerships that assist schools earn income and also reduce expenses through using less water from council.

As we are aware schools are saddled with water bills, they are struggling to pay and I am happy Cowdray Park Primary now can lower its water bill but more importantly they can raise income from farming which can be done throughout the year,” he said. Luveve MP, Stella Ndlovu, community leaders, parents and pupils attended the commissioning. The Lot Water Project emerged in 2020 in response to the dysentery crisis that hit Luveve following a prolonged period of water shedding by the Bulawayo City Council.

The crises resulted in 13 people losing their lives while thousands were hospitalised.