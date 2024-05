Diba Clinic in Bulilima district, now at roofing stage

Mkhululi Ncube, Online Reporter

DIBA Clinic in Bulilima District in Matabeleland South Province, which is being built by the community, is now at the roofing stage.

The community is using their own resources with support from community members based in the diaspora.

When complete, the health centre, which will offer various services, is expected to reduce long distances travelled by people to access health.