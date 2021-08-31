Did Khanyi Mbau just pull a fast one on Zimbo lover Kudzai?

South African actress and television host Khanyi Mbau seems to have pulled a fast one on her Zimbabwean lover Kudzai Terrence Mushonga if his posts on social media are anything to go by.

The two are known to be on vacation in Dubai, and they have been serving love goals with sizzling vacation content on social media.

Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, Mushonga who is known as a billionaire claimed to be looking for his girlfriend, Khanyi. In a detailed narration, the businessman said after paying for Khanyi’s daughter, Khanukani’s school fees, she then went to a salon and promised to come and pick him up after she was done.

Kudzai returned to where their lodgings to make them dinner, but to his surprise, the South African TV personality never got back to him, nor pick his calls. He returned to the salon at midnight to look for her, but to his greatest surprise, the salon has closed since 10pm.

Kudzai resolved to seek for help on his Instagram stories where he claimed to have done nothing for Khanyi for her to disappear or run away from him.

“I have never cheated on you since the day I met you, I have taken care of you since day one. Why do I get treated like this?” Kuda asked in one of his posts to Khanyi.

In another post, he detailed how the SA star is toying with his mental state.

“My mind is struggling and I can’t work like this. I love you deeply, and you know this! And I will do anything for you, and you’ve seen me do such before.”

A visit to the lovers’ Instagram pages showed that they had not deleted posts of each other showing that there is hope for them to get back together. Those familiar with the world of date know that when it is really over, couples delete each other’s posts without hesitation.

Khanyi’s last post was five days ago and she was showering praises on Kudzai.

“My darling, you have ignited a flame in me that was dormant and woke me up from the pit of grief I had dug myself into. Your presence in my life gave me many reasons to get up and shake of the dust and join the living again . . . I love you so much,” read part of Khanyi’s post. – MzansiWatch/ShowbizReporter