Did Killemol bite off more than they could chew with diss track?

LAST week, local hip-hop duo Killemol threw a cat among the pigeons, having a go at rappers around the country, a move that has brought about a lot of controversy.

Some of the rappers who were dissed in the Ready for war project were not moved by it while some did not take it lying down.

Asaph commented on the diss track saying he will not focus on hate but will channel his energies on love.

“I don’t have time, energy, or interest in hating the haters. I’m too busy loving the lovers,” said Asaph.

One of the rappers who escalated the situation is NguDoni who has made a series of countdowns, waiting for Killemol’s apology which seems to be elusive.

In one of his countdown videos titled, “Killemol SIX days & counting” NguDoni even had Mathias Xavier’s Tormented Soul song which is sung whenever a national hero dies in Zimbabwe.

The masked assassin took to Facebook to vent his frustrations and coerce an apology from Killemol, giving Killemol a week to apologise for what they said about him on the diss track.

NguDoni said the duo had to offer an apology or “else I’ll be breaking more than just happy homes.” He said this while posting a video of the duo with what looked like their girlfriends.

Another rapper, K Tox responded to the diss with a track called, “Killem’both” taking a swipe at the duo’s stage name.

Contacted for comment, King Rodney of Killemol laughed and said the countdown and threats do not move them and they will not apologise to NguDoni.

“A proper rapper doesn’t go around posting pictures on Facebook, but actually goes to the studio and records a track. So, for the record, we are not apologising to him or anyone we dissed,” said King Rodney.

This has also brought up the question, has Killemol bit off more than they can chew? It remains to be seen how the situation will pan out. – @eMKlass_49

