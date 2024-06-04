Diddy sells Revolt TV stake to anonymous buyer

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly agreed to a deal to sell his stake in Revolt TV after stepping down from his role as chairman in November amid sexual assault allegations.

According to TMZ, Combs sold his remaining shares of Revolt to an anonymous buyer. The report notes that the company will remain Black-owned. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Revolt TV’s new owner is reported to be keeping their identity hidden for the next few weeks but will eventually have a formal introduction as the head of the media company at a later date