Didn’t you say you had no money for your other son?… Holy Ten’s gift divides opinion

Maria Chiguvari, Harare Bureau



RAP sensation Holy Ten’s expensive gift to his wife, celebrating the birth of their child, has torched controversy.

He is being slammed by some of his fans for showering his wife, Kimberly Richards, with a car (VW Polo), after she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy last weekend.

Those who are questioning him don’t understand how he has now found money to buy a car, as a gift, when baby mama Chelsea, came out in public in March, exposing the rapper of abandoning their four-month-old son.

At that time, she claimed Holy Ten was not involved in the baby’s life and he had refused to pay US$350 child support and, instead, offered US$150.

A number of people took it to Twitter to question his parenting skills.

Below are some of the comments:

How can you punish your son, taken to court first so you accept to take responsibility? On the other hand, showing the world that you can do a lot for your yellow-born chick. Mwana anozivei? Most men do this, kurasa ropa rako nekuda kufadza mutorwa. Shame Holy Ten. – Melly.

***

Holy Ten refused to pay his ex-baby mama Tariro, meaningful maintenance citing an unstable career. He pledged to pay US$150 per month after the court intervened. He has bought a brand new car for Kimberly for having his new baby, but wese vakamuitira mwana, pray not to be a side chick. – Noby.

***

Just recently, Holy Ten was feigning unstable income and begging the court to pay a paltry US$150 maintenance for the upkeep of his child. But he has enough to buy a new car for Kim as a “push gift”. If you (neglect) the child you sired, you’re less of a man. I don’t rate him. – Dyson Murwira.