Diego back at Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC playmaker Arthur ‘Diego’ Musiyiwa has returned to full training, a month after being sidelined by injury.

Musiyiwa started his first training session under new expatriate coach Nilton Terroso this week.

However, the pint-sized midfielder has been ruled out of Chiefs’ first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 match against Triangle United at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Terroso declared a clean bill of health ahead of the tie.

“We’ve been blessed with a clean bill of health. All the players we’ve been working with are available for selection. Diego also started training this week. I found him (Musiyiwa) injured together with Elvis (Moyo, the left-back). For this game, they are both out,” said Terroso. – @ZililoR