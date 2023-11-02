DiepCity’s Khelina (Lebogang Mpanya) dies

Online Writer

Actress and comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has died. Her family confirmed her death on Facebook.

“Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement,” read the announcement.

The Limpopo-born talent was among the new industry faces that appeared in the award-winning telenovela ‘DiepCity’.

Black Brain Pictures shared a heartfelt tribute online to the actress, acknowledging her talent and contribution.“With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Lebogang Mpanya, who portrayed the iconic role of ‘Khelina’ in our beloved show.

“In the Black Brain family, we stand together in profound sadness and the loss we feel is indescribable. Today, we honour her memory and the incredible impact she had on all of us.

“Lebogang Mpanya was an extraordinary individual who fearlessly pushed boundaries, defying expectations and inspiring many with her talent.

“Her portrayal of ‘Khelina’ touched the lives of countless viewers, capturing hearts and minds with her remarkable performances. Through her character, she became a symbol of strength, resilience, and determination, transcending barriers and shattering stereotypes.”

Mpyana’s portrayal of Khelina gained her a legion of fans who praised her for her talent, and the production extended their deepest condolences to her family and friends.

Details of the actress’ memorial service and funeral service details will be announced in due course.

The family has also asked the public to refrain from tagging her Facebook account in posts and official communication will be made by the family spokesman.

– IOL