Digital company donates 2000 tablets to 100 schools in Matabeleland

Some of the learners from schools that received tablets from Edutech

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LOCAL Information Communication Technologies (ICT) company Edutech has mobilised tablets worth over US$1.5 million for distribution to schools countrywide in an effort to support digital learning and enhance e-learning.

Edutech is working in partnership with Rural Optimum Schools Empowerment (ROSE) foundation and distributed 2 000 tablets to about 100 schools from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Midlands in a pilot project.

The tablets were handed over to the beneficiaries at the “Redefine education technology conference 2022” recently.

The conference, held under the theme: “Modernising our learning institutions, capacitating schools while building technology ready communities beyond 2030”, is part of the programme aimed at resourcing and up-skilling learners, instructors and administrators with reliable gadgets, and improving connectivity to raise education standards.

Edutech chief executive Mr Luke Musambasi said schools will also get internet wifi extenders to enhance the speed and strength of their connectivity.

Said Mr Musambasi: “We are donating, in partnership with ROSE, 20 tablets per school and the first phase focused on Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Midlands. We gave 220 tablets at the event to learners, school heads and schools inspectors and Matabeleland South and other provinces will be covered in the second phase where 500 000 tablets worth about US$1.5 million will be distributed nationally.”

He said the tablets come with a learning application to support remote learning.

“This is meant to support digital learning and capacitate learners and educators. Our idea is to capacitate schools to move away from school fees mentality to income generating projects and so we are targeting from disadvantaged to the most affording school,” said Mr Musambasi.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Eveline Ndlovu, in a speech read on her behalf by chief director in the Ministry Mrs Olicah Kaira, said access to uninterrupted learning has become a need following the effect trails of Covid-19 pandemic.

“No child left behind’ is a call the Government cannot do on its own. This is a vision 2030 drive that requires partners such as ROSE and EDUTECH in taking part in the call to bridging the technology and digital gaps in our rural and community schools.

The drive to make digital gadgets available in our schools is a worthy intervention of good corporate citizenship towards realizing our vision 2030 as a nation. It is a goal for our learning institutions to genuinely engage learners in the instructional process thereby giving equal opportunity to our young people,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu said the rapid technology revolution has redefined priorities towards fulfilling national educational goals, in line with Zimbabwe vision to create equitable education for all in pursuit of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) agenda for vision 2030.

“Driving our economy towards an upper middle-income society requires all stakeholder’s participation.

Dr Ndlovu said the second republic was committed to education for sustainable development, leaving no rural and disadvantaged communities behind to bridge the technology divide.

This is to bring a balanced and integrated approach to the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. Redefining the course of Education, our schools serve as productive learning institutions to transform our own indigenous development story.

Dr Ndlovu challenged schools to start viable income generating projects to unlock value and bring relief to parents and guardians through subsidising school fees towards affordable quality education for all in our nation.

[email protected]