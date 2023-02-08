Digital court system meeting expectations

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has clocked a week since it launched the second phase of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS).

The commission said it has fully implemented the system at the Labour and Administrative courts.

The IECMS system is a web-based Case Management System that automates and tracks all aspects of a case life cycle, from initial filing through disposition and appeal.

The system allows for information sharing between systems from all stakeholders in the judiciary.

“The following courts are also paperless, the Constitutional court, the Supreme court as well as the commercial division of the High Court,” said JSC.

In the future, the system will integrate with systems from organisations such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Law Society of Zimbabwe, Attorney General’s Office, National Prosecuting Authority, Legal Aid Directorate and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Court.

This is in line with implementing the Government and Judicial Service Commission policy to take the justice delivery system to the people in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1.

“After phase two we will move into phase three targeting the general division of the High Court and the office of the Sherriff,” Mr Walter Chikwana, the JSC secretary told Chronicle last month. @skhumoyo2000.