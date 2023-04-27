President Mnangagwa with his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema (right) with Deputy Minister Jenfan Muswereat the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda in Victoria Falls

[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said modernisation and industrialisation of Africa urgently requires the adoption of science, technology and innovation with partnerships essential for the continent to leap forward and build capabilities in ICT.

Equally, he said there must be a seamless integration of the frontier of science and technology with the unique needs and strategic socio- economic development goals of Africa and its respective nations.

Government under the Second Republic is making endless efforts to ensure that Zimbabwe achieves a digital economy by 2030, in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Officially opening the 6th edition of Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the digital economy has to be embraced by all countries, both developed and underdeveloped as science and technology are becoming intertwined with social and economic development.

“The modernisation and industrialisation of our great continent urgently require the adoption of science, technology and innovation. Partnerships are essential for Africa to leap forward and build capabilities in science and technology,” he said.

“Equally, we must seamlessly integrate the frontier of science and technology with the unique needs and strategic socio- economic development goals of the continent and our respective nations.”

President Mnangagwa said the theme of the three-day summit: “Innovate-Connect- Transform”, provides an apt synopsis of three critical elements, for Africa’s successful adaptation to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The numerous innovations and startups by our talented youthful population require the support not only of our governments but also, from global capital. It is, therefore, pleasing that this summit has a broad array of participants from both the public and private sector, extending beyond the African continent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said collectively, there is a need for countries on the continent to leverage on the Transform Africa initiative to accelerate the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063, ICT aspirations and the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one and no place behind.

He said the Transform Africa Summit is being held at a time when lessons from the Covid- 19 pandemic give impetus for Africa to develop its own capabilities, across the social, economic and industrial spectrum.

To realise the vision of transforming Africa through ICT, the President implored young African innovators to deploy the continent’s abundant raw materials for the production of ICT related hardware and gadgets.

“Our institutions of higher education and techno-preneurs should also be supported to design relevant software solutions that speak to the intricacies of African economies and communities. It is a misnomer that we continue to rely on generic off-the shelf software packages availed to us at exorbitant prices,” he said.

“The Smart Africa membership comprising renowned global technology firms must be leveraged to catapult our capabilities. More must be done in this respect, and in our case as Zimbabwe, an assembly factory has enhanced the availability of ICT devices at affordable prices, especially for the youth.

President Mnangagwa urged the African diaspora to use existing networks and knowledge platforms to advance continental aspirations for cutting edge inventions, innovations and viable startups.

“In the case of Zimbabwe, the meeting is convening against a backdrop of notable achievements stemming from the adoption of the Education 5.0 philosophy among other policy interventions,” he said.

“Science and technology are becoming intertwined with our country’s social and economic development while innovative products and services are transforming the economy, meeting major national needs and improving people’s quality of life.”

Earlier during his remarks during the Smart Africa Board meeting, President Mnangagwa said technology is a development priority that must be embraced if Africa is to transform, modernise and industrialise in a fast changing global environment.

“Rapid innovations in science, communications and computing technologies are opening up new opportunities for enhancing participation by all in the modern global economy,” he said.

The President said African Governments and stakeholders from the continent and beyond have an obligation to usher Africa into a knowledge based economy anchored on the benefits of technology.

“The onus is on all of us to facilitate the closure of gaps in living standards among African citizens, riding on ICTs. The peoples of Africa should not be left behind,” he said

President Mnangagwa said issues of the Smart Africa strategy and challenges related to internet governance are critical in digitally transforming Africa, while guarding the continent’s sovereignty and digital policy space.

Transform Africa Summit is expected to underline the commitment of African governments toward accelerating Africa’s digital agenda. The ongoing summit is the continent’s leading annual forum, which has brought together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

President Mnangagwa hosted four Heads of State, among them Eswatini’s King Mswati III and Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia. Zimbabwe won the bid because it is an active member that is leading the continental Agra-Tech blueprint.

A host of fintech companies, ICT private sector service providers, women and girls in ICT champions, tech innovators, academia, consultants and leading global digital leaders, private equity fund managers, telecom and utilities regulators are also attending the summit.

The conference underscores Zimbabwe’s digital economic agenda which also feeds into Vision 2030 implemented through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Zimbabwe is set to fully exploit the high-level summit by showcasing its investment opportunities in order to attract new investments.

One of the key highlights today is the signing ceremony of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) memorandum of understanding.

Recently, the Cabinet indicated that the country will fully exploit the summit to showcase its investment opportunities, promote its economic potential, attract new investments into the country and push for the removal of sanctions.