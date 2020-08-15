Digital footprint helps fight Covid-19

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE country’s robust investment in digital infrastructure is proving to be helpful in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

The growth of the telecommunications sector is one of Zimbabwe’s modern success stories. Since 2008 the country has seen the mobile penetration rate rising to 94,2 percent, from the 10,4 percent, according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz). Similarly, internet penetration rate has also been consistently growing over the years and stands at 59,1 percent up from the 1,3 percent recorded in 2008.

The same growth trajectory has been witnessed in the deployment of network infrastructure with a total of 6 863 base station sites having been constructed countrywide by the different mobile network operators and the Universal Services Fund.

Amid the disruptive impact of Covid-19, the country has had a softer landing as it is reaping dividends of digital investments, said Minister Muswere while officially commissioning the Maphisa Community Information Centre (CIC) in Matobo District yesterday.

“I shudder to imagine how we would have fared as a country, in these trying times, if we had not made these collective efforts to grow the sector, especially now when the Covid-19 pandemic has brought tremendous demands for telecommunications services,” he said.

“Since April this year, we have all been confined to working from home. We have come to rely on telecommunications infrastructure for almost all aspects of our lives, whether it is work, leisure, education, e-commerce or communication among family members and work colleagues.

“Our children are relying on the same infrastructure for their studies and writing examinations since all these are now being conducted online. All this requires a robust telecommunications sector.”

The minister reiterated Government’s commitment to the attainment of a digital economy and a knowledge society through supporting ICT investments and innovation. He commended Potraz for its thrust towards bridging the digital divide through the different programmes such as CICs aimed at ensuring that communities in remote rural areas have access to ICTs.

In addition to research and other services, CICs are also expected to play a key role in the provision of reliable and evidence-based information on Covid-19 at a time when misinformation has become a global concern.

“Access to ICTs and effective participation in the digital economy is critical in improving the quality of life for all the citizens of Zimbabwe. It is our wish as Government for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to broadband connectivity, including those in rural and low-income communities,” said Dr Muswere.

“We are making every effort to ensure the ubiquitous availability of ICTs throughout the country in order to enable those in the remote rural areas to participate in the digital economy and to increase their overall economic well-being, competitiveness, digital inclusion, poverty reduction and improved health and education.”

Dr Muswere urged the local community of Maphisa and surrounding areas, to make full use of the CIC facility to uplift their lives and protect the investment from theft and vandalism. He added that digital inclusion can only thrive where the community can identify themselves with the available digital content.

“It’s of paramount importance that communities are provided with digital content that resonates with their culture and that comes in their language. I, therefore, call upon the local community of Maphisa to start identifying local content that could be digitised and be made available through the Internet for the benefit of the local community,” said the minister.

The Maphisa CIC is furnished with modern computers that are connected to the internet. The facility is one of the 12 CICs in Matabeleland South and 146 countrywide — providing basic electronic services such as internet surfing, electronic mail service, printing, scanning, photocopying and document binding for community convenience.

Minister Muswere also handed over a donation of five laptops and 15 laptop bags each to four local primary schools while Tongwe Secondary received 10 laptops and 15 laptop bags.

Speaking on behalf of Potraz director general, Dr Gift Machengete, the deputy director Mr Alfred Marisa, explained how the CICs concept was created to empower communities to have access and use ICTs to promote their businesses, advance their education and improve their livelihood. He also urged adherence to recommended Covid-19 health guidelines while using the facility. In his remarks Matabeleland South

Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Abednico Ncube, paid tribute to Potraz and the Ministry of ICTs for facilitating digital infrastructure development saying facilities such as CICs will go a long way in transforming community livelihoods in line with the Government’s devolution agenda. He stressed the need to scale up mobile and internet connectivity projects in the province’s border districts such as Mangwe, Matobo, Gwanda and Beitbridge as well as improving ICT services in rural schools for learning of science subjects. Local MP, Edgar Moyo, who is also Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education said the launch was significant in driving modern e-learning programmes.

Deputy Minister of ICT, Dingumuzi Phuthi, Ministry Secretary, Dr Engineer Sam Kundishora, senior Government officials and traditional leaders attended the event.