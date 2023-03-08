DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,”

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online desk



TECHNOLOGY has been viewed by some people as the bane of mankind.

Those who take this view are quick to point out that; because technology has reduced the world into a small global village where people can move from one end of the globe to the other in a day or less, the deadly covid-19 virus was able to quickly spread around the world in a short space of time. The same group of people say technology has stripped humans of privacy as it has become easy to spy on anyone in the digital era.

However tossing the other side of the coin, technology has promoted the emancipation of women globally.

Digital spaces have seen women making giant strides into male dominated territory where society neither welcomed nor appreciated them.

As automation and Artificial Inteligence (AI) continue to remove the need for physical strength in industry and daily life, women can now do traditional male chores like operate like operating heavy machinery.

The digital era has enhanced gender equality as it promotes equal rights and equal access to resources and opportunities for both women and men. Either sex can perform most chores that society had prescribed for a particular gender. With greater advancements and access to technology, women are becoming more aware of digital platforms to educate and upskill themselves. Today women can connect with anyone in the world through the introduction of technological platforms and be a part of digital knowledge and platforms.

As a woman, I strongly believe that technology is and will be a major driver of gender equality in the coming years. For instance, it is becoming easier for women to access education, while breaking down traditional gender roles in a patriarchal society.

The increased use of mobile phones and internet connectivity have facilitated access to health information and services for instance the use of applications that help in exercising and give advice on diet.

Technology has made it possible for women to communicate with people all over the world through email, Skype, and other social media platforms. It has enabled women to strengthen relationships between friends, relatives, and colleagues.

digital technology is also playing a crucial role in allowing women to have more financial control and empowering them to push back on restrictive gender norms, women are now able to apply for grants and loans which then makes it easier for them to be independent and stand on their own.

As we celebrate Women’s Day today under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” we say: HAPPY WOMEN’S DAY TO ALL WOMEN IN THE WORLD!!

