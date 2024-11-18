Digitisation strides boost for economy

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is making significant strides in implementing modern systems and policies that prioritise the use of smart technologies in various sectors.

The country has opened up broadband space to promote service delivery and business efficiencies, in line with its Vision 2030 goals.

The recent 2024 Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) Summit in Victoria Falls brought together over 400 ICT specialists and experts to discuss “Navigating Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

The event explored a range of topics such as the “Smart Zimbabwe” initiative, the “Internet of Things”, the 4th Industrial Revolution, and digital transformation strategies for businesses in Zimbabwe.

In a panel discussion, Mr Nathan Kupamupindi, the deputy director in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal, and Courier Services, highlighted the critical role digitisation plays in transforming Zimbabwe into a tech-savvy country.

The Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan serves as a comprehensive guideline for the ICT industry, outlining specific innovations to pursue and manage digital technologies in all sectors.

The plan underscores the importance of adopting emerging technologies to achieve social impact and sustainable development.

“We have started developing systems and policies using ICT and we have opened up broadband landscape to enhance connectivity hence new players such as Starlink, as we push the ICT agenda,” said Mr Kupamupindi.

Various speakers emphasised the urgency of accelerating the implementation of digitisation strategies, which includes establishing appropriate legislation to facilitate and promote technological advancements.

They suggested the Internet of Things (IoT) can be leveraged for effective traffic management, alleviating congestion and enhancing urban tolling to provide commuters with the option to either drive into the city or not, ultimately reducing traffic.

Mr William Mugobogobo, the head of ICT infrastructure and security at the Harare City Council, underscored the importance of policies and regulations, particularly about insurance considerations and the need for the necessary infrastructure.

Adding to the discussion, Mr Godknows Mombeshora, the general manager of Enterprise Business at Econet Wireless, referred to the internet as a significant contributing factor in enhancing productivity, reducing production and labour costs, and positioning Zimbabwe competitively within the global market.

Ms Audrey Chidawanyika, an expert in innovation, skills development and enterprise education, underlined the significance of a user-driven approach in all processes.

“We should design digital transformation with the consumer in mind so they can navigate. We should be able to sell experiences to people who should understand the impact hence there should be value for consumers,” she said.

“We need to include young innovators and there should be funding and mentoring for innovators.”

Dr Solomon Guramatunhu, an eye specialist and crypto enthusiast Mr William Chui, concurred that blockchain holds the future of the economy as it brings transparency hence there should be more speed in coming up with regulations for it.

Chief executive of Westprop Holdings Mr Kenneth Sharpe said digital transformation has a competitive advantage and brings smart solutions to problems. — @ncubeleon